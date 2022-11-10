Saplings to be planted on land recovered from mafia

Islamabad: The civic agency has restored land worth billions of rupees from land mafias in recent months and now it will plant trees on it to enhance green cover in the city.

According to the details, a grand operation was initiated in the recent past against land mafia and the civic agency has restored pieces of government land that were illegally occupied by builders and other elements.

An official has informed that “We will plant trees on all lands recently restored from mafias that will not only ensure their protection but also enhance tree cover in the city.” The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been engaged in operations against the land mafia, as a result of which land worth billions of rupees has been restored in last few months.

The details of the operation against land mafia revealed that anti-encroachment operation has been conducted in Kuri area where 60 kanals of land has been retrieved. Similar operation was also conducted in Mouza Bhekar in Sector E-12/3 where 70 tents erected on government land have been removed.

Six illegal rooms built on government land in Sector C-12 have also been demolished. The illegal fence erected on government land at GT Road near Sarai Kharboza on the outskirts of Islamabad has also been demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

An official said that the operation is also going on in the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) against the inmates of the villages that have occupied the forest land and built structures for residential and other purposes.

A complete survey of encroachments and illegally occupied lands in the national park is now available and the relevant authorities are moving ahead with their efforts according to the findings and maps given in it, he said.