Punjab CM terms Pak cricketers Shaheens of Iqbal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi felicitated the Pakistan cricket team for trouncing the New Zealand cricket team in the semifinal cricket match and reaching the final of T20 World Cup.

Punjab Chief Minister in a statement on Wednesday stated that the national cricket team enhanced the festivities of Iqbal Day by winning the cricket match. He stated that the national cricket players proved to be the Shaheens of Allama Iqbal adding that the Shaheens by winning the Semi-Final match have given most beautiful gift to the nation on the eve of Iqbal Day. Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi remarked well done for the green shirts and acknowledged the splendid performance of Babar Azam, Rizwan and Haris. They further remarked that due to their excellent batting performance Pakistan cricket team reached the T20 World Cup final and hoped that Pakistan team will return to their homeland by winning the T20 World Cup. Punjab Chief Minister maintained that undoubtedly no one can withstand against the spirit and enthusiasm being displayed by the Pakistan Cricket Team adding that success is always bestowed by dint of displaying excellent team work.

Seeks report from RPO Gujranwala: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the triple-murder case in the PS Airport area of Majra Kalan in Sialkot and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused persons.