Govt to provide relief to poor strata, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has expressed the resolve of the incumbent government to provide maximum relief to poor strata of society and support them.

“The present government is well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and striving to provide maximum support to ameliorate public lives,” he said while chairing a follow-up meeting on PM’s relief package through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at the Finance Division here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries & Production, MD USC and senior officers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the finance minister was briefed on the Prime Minister’s Relief Package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (lentils, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through the utility stores outlets to facilitate the masses.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting of targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of the society. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

Dar expressed the resolve of the government to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them. Regional Director South Asia Infrastructure World Bank Guangzhe Chen, meanwhile, called on the minister for finance and revenue

Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, secretary finance and other senior officers of the Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

The minister highlighted the current economic outlook of Pakistan. He assured the delegation that every possible support would be provided by the government for the projects being undertaken by the World Bank in Pakistan and thanked the delegation for their persistent contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

Guangzhe Chen congratulated the government of Pakistan for successfully completing the fiscal reform programme RISE. He briefed Dar on various other programmes being undertaken by the World Bank in the country in line with the vision of the government of Pakistan.

He highlighted the support by the World Bank for relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.