Militants overrun police station in Waziristan

WANA: Two cops embraced martyrdom and another two sustained injuries when suspected militants overran a police station in Raghzai area in the Birmil subdivision of South Waziristan tribal district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Atiqullah said the militants attacked the police station at 2am and martyred two cops and injured another two. He said the attackers torched a police van on the premises of police station and took away another vehicle along with some weapons.

The martyred cops were identified as Hameedullah and Farmanullah. The injured cops included Asmatullah and Riaz Ahmad. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Wana. The DPO said though the militants outnumbered the cops, the police offered stiff resistance to the attackers and fought back bravely.

Atiqullah said a heavy contingent of the police and security forces arrived at the police station after learning about the attack. He said the police had set up barricades at various points to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The official said that an investigation was launched into the attack. Meanwhile, the local people and tribal elders took out a rally at Rustam Bazaar in Wana to protest against the wave of militancy, demanding restoration of durable peace in South Waziristan.

The protesters demanded the government to take steps to curb rising militancy and lawlessness in the region. Also, the Mahsud elders arranged a jirga to demand peace. Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Isamuddin, Malik Rapa Khan Mahsud, Malik Masood Ahmad, Malik Noor Khan Mahsud, Brig (Retired) Ameer Mohammad Burki, Badshahi Khan Mahsud, Malik Mohammad Mahsud and others attended the jirga.

Expressing concern over the poor law and order, the elders asked the government to take steps to bring the situation under control or violence could spread. They said peace was established as a result of matchless sacrifices. Last Sunday, unidentified gunmen kidnapped a government contractor from Rustam Bazaar in Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan.