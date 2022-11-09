Sharjeel directs clearing of print, electronic media dues

KARACHI: A four-member delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation included APNS President Sarmad Ali, General Secretary Naz Afreen, Sindh Committee Chairman Javed Shamsi, and Deputy Chairman Younis Mehar. Secretary of Information Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi was also present at the meeting.

The delegation apprised the provincial minister about the problems of newspapers industry, especially the payment of arrears in terms of advertisements. The provincial minister held out assurance to the delegation of solving the problems of newspapers industry and added that all payments to the print and electronic media will be ensured on a quarterly basis.

Memon directed the secretary information to clear all dues of print and electronic media for the last quarter of current financial year. The minister also directed the officials concerned to prepare a summary of all arrears payable to the media houses and pending since 2019 after reconciliation for approval by the Sindh chief minister.

He further said that the Sindh government had frozen development funds following the rains and floods emergency, due to which the issuance of NITs (notices inviting tenders) was halted and quantum of business to print media reduced.

The government has now unfrozen the funds for development projects, which will restart the cycle of development works in the province and the quantum of business in terms of advertisement to print media will also increase. He assured the delegation that the Sindh government would solve the problems of the media on a priority basis. The minister added that strengthening the media was one of the main points of the manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party. “We believe the media has an important role in the promotion of democracy in the country,” he said.