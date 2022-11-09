PTA receives Rs6.17bn from telco

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received another deposit amounting to Rs6.17 billion ($27.92 million) for spectrum assigned to Ufone through auction held in 2021. The amount has accordingly been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF). With this deposit in FCF, the cumulative deposit by PTA in FCF during the current financial year i.e. 2022-23 has become Rs29.15 billion.
