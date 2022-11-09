 
Wednesday November 09, 2022
National

PTA receives Rs6.17bn from telco

By Our Correspondent
November 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received another deposit amounting to Rs6.17 billion ($27.92 million) for spectrum assigned to Ufone through auction held in 2021. The amount has accordingly been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF). With this deposit in FCF, the cumulative deposit by PTA in FCF during the current financial year i.e. 2022-23 has become Rs29.15 billion.

