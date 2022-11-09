Swiatek finishes No.1 despite Masters failure

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek may have failed to add the WTA Finals title to her French and US Open crowns but finishes the year a dominant number one in the women’s tennis rankings.
The 21-year-old extended her points advantage over world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia despite losing to big-serving Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Texas last week.
KARACHI: Shahzad Ahmed and Bushra Jameel won first Sindh Bear Bow Archery championship on Tuesday.According to...
KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation met Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and discussed...
LAHORE: Central Punjab’s Abdullah Shafique stroked his third century of the tournament on Tuesday against Northern...
MADRID: Real Madrid lost their first La Liga game of the season, going down 3-2 in a battle at city-rivals Rayo...
FORT WORTH, USA: France’s Caroline Garcia scored the biggest victory of her career with a straight-sets defeat of...
SYDNEY: Newcastle United-bound teenager Garang Kuol was included Tuesday in Australia’s squad for the World Cup this...
Comments