 
close
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Swiatek finishes No.1 despite Masters failure

By AFP
November 09, 2022

PARIS: Poland’s Iga Swiatek may have failed to add the WTA Finals title to her French and US Open crowns but finishes the year a dominant number one in the women’s tennis rankings.

The 21-year-old extended her points advantage over world number two Ons Jabeur of Tunisia despite losing to big-serving Belarus Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Texas last week.

Comments