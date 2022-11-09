Shahzad, Bushra win bear bow archery titles

KARACHI: Shahzad Ahmed and Bushra Jameel won first Sindh Bear Bow Archery championship on Tuesday.
According to details, Shahzad of Pak Archery NCC clinched gold medal in the men’s open category.
Aneeq Hasan from the same club took silver medal and Amet Archery Club’s Danial Agha grabbed bronze medal.
In the open category for women, Bushra from MSB Hyderi grabbed gold medal and Kainat Ashraf from Pak Archery NCC took silver. Amna Rehman from DMC Korangi claimed bronze medal.
Secretary Sindh Bear Bow Archery Association Farrukh Bilal was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
