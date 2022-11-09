Shafique century lifts Central Punjab to 302-5

LAHORE: Central Punjab’s Abdullah Shafique stroked his third century of the tournament on Tuesday against Northern on what was the first day of the first-class four-day affair at the LCCA Ground.

The 23-year-old right-handed opener had entered the eighth round as the leading run scorer.

Central Punjab were 302 for five in 82 overs at the close of play with Abdullah’s 155, scored at an impressive strike rate of 70.45, standing out. He punched 20 balls for fours and deposited three over the boundary rope for maximums in his 220-ball innings. Musa Khan got the better of opener Abid Ali and one-drop Mohammad Saad that reduced Central Punjab to 34 for two. Soon, Tayyab Tahir, who has been in good touch this season, was undone by Nauman Ali as problems compounded for Central Punjab with the scorecard now reading 50 for three.

Abdullah then took control of the proceedings. He added 92 runs with Qasim Akram, who made 38 off 97 before getting trapped LBW by Mubasir Khan, for the fourth wicket.

The most crucial phase of the Central Punjab’s innings, however, was the rearguard partnership between Abdullah and Faheem Ashraf of 145 that shifted the momentum in their favour. The partnership ended when Abdullah was caught behind off Aamir Jamal.

Abdullah now has 791 runs in 11 innings at a handsome average of 79.10.

On Wednesday, Faheem, who was not out on 68 off 108 (13 fours), will resume the proceedings in the company of Aamer Yamin, who was unbeaten on seven.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab elect to bat against Northern at the LCCA Ground Central Punjab 302-5, 82 overs (Abdullah Shafique 155, Faheem Ashraf 68 not out, Qasim Akram 38; Musa Khan 2-62)

Balochistan opt to bowl against Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Southern Punjab 0-1, 0.2 overs (Khurram Shahzad 1-0).