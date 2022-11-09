Garcia downs Sabalenka to seal WTA Finals victory

FORT WORTH, USA: France’s Caroline Garcia scored the biggest victory of her career with a straight-sets defeat of Aryna Sabalenka to win the season-ending WTA Finals on Monday.

Garcia relied on a superb service game to overpower her Belarusian opponent 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 at Fort Worth, Texas.

The 29-year-old from Lyon is only the second French player to win the WTA title after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

“It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness,” Garcia said after a win that will see her pocket $1.57 million in prize money and 1,375 rankings points.

“A crazy final, a lot of intensity on every point. Just really proud of the work we did throughout the year. It was a great match -- I really went for it. I’m really happy to win my biggest title.”

With both sixth-seeded Garcia and seventh-seeded Sabalenka serving beautifully throughout, Monday’s final was settled by the finest of margins.

Garcia seized the initiative in the first set tie-break after both women had held to get it 6-6.

Remarkably, neither player conceded a break point during a hard-fought first set.

But the question of who would blink first was answered in the breaker as Sabalenka’s composure suddenly deserted her.

A wayward Sabalenka backhand return plopped into the net to give Garcia a 4/2 lead in the tie-break.

On the next point, Sabalenka double-faulted to hand the Frenchwoman a 5/2 lead. Garcia brought up four set points with an ace for a 6/2 lead.

Although Sabalenka recovered to win the next two points, she double-faulted again to hand Garcia the set.

A clearly rattled Sabalenka was soon in trouble in the second set, suffering a break on the first game after Garcia drilled a winner up the line.