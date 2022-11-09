Qadir inducted in ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Pakistan's leg-spinner Abdul Qadir has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The ICC announced a trio of additions to the ICC Hall of Fame on Tuesday, with Pakistan legend being one of them. The other two are England's Charlotte Edwards and West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Qadir appeared in 67 Test matches and 104 ODI games for his country over a 13-year period. He is the seventh Pakistani to be inducted into the elite list after late Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas.

Well renowned for changing the art of spin bowling, Qadir had a unique style when approaching the crease and his eye-catching skip and jump in his delivery stride is easily identifiable.

He is well known for inspiring the next generations of spinners around the world, with Australia legend Shane Warne recalling he looked up to Qadir while watching him on television during the 1980s.

Qadir's son Usman - who currently plays for Pakistan - said the honour would have made his late father very proud. “On behalf of the family, I want to say thank you very much to the ICC for nominating my father for induction into the Hall of Fame,” Usman said. “It is a very big honour for the family.”