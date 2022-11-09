No change likely in batting order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have no plans to shuffle the opening pair as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are set to open the innings in the World Cup T20 semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday (today).

One of the team officials has confirmed to The News that no shuffling in the batting order was on cards and the two seasoned openers were set to kickstart the innings.

“We have got the best openers. They were the ones who achieved a ten-wicket win for Pakistan against India in the 2021 World Cup. The two are the most experienced and seasoned openers. We are in no mood to make any experiments in such a crunch match. So, if everyone is fit and has no injury worries, Babar and Rizwan will open the innings for Pakistan against New Zealand,” the official said.

Pakistan will go unchanged in the match against New Zealand, fielding the same team that played against Bangladesh in the last pool match.

“There will be no change from the team that played against Bangladesh,” he said.

Experts believe that Pakistan are the favourites because they have a good record on the venue. “Sydney is one ground where Pakistani spinners always extract some spin, especially when it comes to finger spinners. At the same time, it offers good bounce for the batsmen to play their shots. Even wrest spinner Shadab Khan could prove a triumph card for Pakistan. He is in form and batting and bowling like he never did before for Pakistan,” former Pakistan Test cricketer and manager Col (rtd) Naushad Ali said.

The former ICC match-referee was excited at the prospects of unprecedented crowd support for Pakistan. Pakistan captain Babar Azam spent three hours at the nets at SGC practicing and training in an effort to get back his form. He has been struggling for runs and has yet to cross 50 runs in aggregate in five matches he played in the on-going World Cup.

Sydney weather is expected to be sunny and hot on Wednesday with temperature expected to be around 22c during the day.