PFMA chief vows efforts for growth

LAHORE: Excellence would be ensured in all departments of the country’s footwear sector to ensure quality in shoe production and to compete at the global level, newly elected chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association (PFMA) Mansoor Ehsan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a ceremony, Ehsan vowed to develop horizontal and vertical linkages to support the sector.

He lauded efforts of the outgoing PFMA chairman Zahid Hussain, office-bearers, and retiring members of the executive committee.

The new chairman pledged to continue ongoing projects related to the footwear sector and asserted that efforts would be made for future progress and prosperity of the footwear sector.

“All the possible avenues will be explored for joint ventures with the international footwear companies besides focusing on the skill development of workers and managers for the collective good of the sector.” Ehsan apprised that steps would be put in place to engage government departments for an enabling environment to serve for the benefit of exporters, manufacturers, component supplies, large, medium and small industries of footwear along with mutual interest of small and medium sized enterprises.