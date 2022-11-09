Gold gains Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs152,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs428 to Rs130,572.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,672 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,610 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,380.31.

Local jewellers said gold prices remained below by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.