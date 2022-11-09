Govt raises Rs46.44 billion in local currency sukuk in October

KARACHI: The government has raised Rs46.44 billion ($210 million) with a 5-year sukuk or local currency Islamic bond in October, industry officials said on Tuesday.

The finance ministry had established a program to issue local currency Islamic bonds, as the government plans to cover a large budget deficit caused by massive shortfall in tax revenue.

The government pledged National Highway for the sukuk.

Meezan Bank, along with Dubai Islamic Bank and Bank Alfalah Islamic, led the transaction as a joint financial advisor to the finance ministry.

“The ministry of Finance has launched a new series of Ijarah Sukuk in October with a successful issuance of the 5-year government of Pakistan Ijarah Sukuk worth Rs46.44 billion,” said Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, the head of Shariah Compliance at Meezan Bank.

The auction of this sukuk took place during the last week of October, using Grand Trunk Road, Peshawar, and Nowshera as the underlying asset for the transaction, Ahmed said.

The sukuk are Shariah compliant alternatives to conventional interest-based bonds and are widely used across the globe for raising Shariah-compliant financing.

“This is the start of the new series of Ijarah Sukuk with the target of over Rs600 billion (approximate $ 2.7 billion) to be issued during the next few months,” Ahmed said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last month unveiled a transaction structure for the issuance of sukuk. It said that the highway lands under the National Highway Authority could be used as assets for the fresh issuance as well as the reopening of Ijarah Sukuk.

With the help of sukuk the government was successful in raising funds from Islamic banking market at approximately 100 basis points lower than the conventional alternatives. This saved millions of rupees in terms of the financial cost.

According to estimates, the government is looking to raise more than Rs1 trillion from the domestic sukuk market in the current year.

The budget deficit widened by 43 percent to over Rs1 trillion in the first quarter (July-September) of this current fiscal year.

“This [sukuk issuance] will help the government to convert from interest-based borrowing and also will support the growth of Islamic banking and halal investment opportunities for the general public as the country moves towards conversion to a Shariah-compliant financial and banking system,” Ahmed noted. Pakistan has a growing Islamic finance industry. Assets of the Islamic banking industry witnessed an all-time high quarterly increase of Rs836 billion to record Rs6.781 trillion during the April-June period of this calendar year, according to the figures from the SBP.