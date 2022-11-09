Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday closed steady against the dollar on matching demand and supply of the greenback and an action taken by the government and the central bank to discipline the currency market, analysts said.

In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 221.65 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 221.66. The domestic currency closed flat at 227.75 to the dollar in the open market. Dealers said the rupee was stable during the trade as the supply of the dollar was sufficient to meet the market demand. “The inflows from exports proceeds and remittances matched the outflows. The government and the State Bank of Pakistan is taking steps to reduce the speculative currency trading in the foreign exchange market, which could help the rupee stabilise in the coming days,” said a currency dealer.

Pakistan is expected to receive inflows from international financial institutions. The World Bank has promised Pakistan $2.5 billion in flood aid. The country is also likely to secure $13 billion financial assistance from China and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan later this month. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said last week that Islamabad was in negotiations with Riyadh for $4.2 billion of financial support as the South Asian country faces financial and political crises.