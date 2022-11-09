Discos to collect Re0.0819/unit more in November bills

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday allowed the state-run power distribution companies (Discos) to charge an additional Re0.0819/unit on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for September 2022.

This amount would be collected from power consumers in their billing month of November 2022.

According to the regulator’s notification, the adjustment would be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

In earlier months, NEPRA increased the monthly FCAs. For August, NEPRA increased FCA by Re0.1918/unit, which was a burden of over Rs2.6 billion on consumers, and was collected in October.

For July, NEPRA raised FCA by Rs4.34/unit, which was collected in September 2022 bills and had a total impact of Rs69 billion, including GST. Earlier for June 2022, NEPRA had allowed Discos to collect a whopping Rs9.8972/unit additional amount in their billing month of August. This has a total impact of Rs156 billion (including GST).

In an additional note, member NEPRA Rafique Ahmed Shaikh said, the three most efficient RLNG power plants in Pakistan Power Sector are the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant (QATPL), two power plants of National Power Parks Management Company Limited at Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) and Baloki; efficiency of these power plants is above 61 percent. The utilisation factors of these three most efficient RLNG power plants were; QATPL at around (54.06 percent), HBS at around (45.11 percent) and Baloki at around (69.84 percent) during the month of September 2022.

It is noted that the accumulated claim by these power plants against part load operation is Rs3.147 billion. The full utilisation of these power plants could minimise the load shedding on one hand while on the other hand, it could help avoid part load charges of Rs3.147 billion.

As per the data submitted by NPCC, the average RLNG allocated to the power sector during the month of September 2022 was 415 MMCFD against a demand of 800 MMCFD that resulted in an indicative financial impact of Rs3.047 billion during the month. Efforts should be made to improve the supply chain of RLNG to fully utilise the most efficient RLNG power plants and avoid the part load adjustment charges.

Shaikh further said that the utilisation factor of power plants at Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL), including the newly commissioned Guddu 747 machine, remained very low despite the availability of dedicated cheaper Gas. Forced outage of unit 16 (249MW) of Guddu 747 and Guddu old units 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13 (565MW) resulted in financial losses due to the operation of costlier power plants. On October 26, NEPRA conducted a public hearing on the petition of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for a tariff hike of Re0.20/unit on account of monthly FCA.

According to data submitted to NEPRA, total electricity of 12,877.82 GWh was generated in September 2022, at the cost of Rs127.630bn. The net electricity delivered to Discos was 12,520.98 GWh at Rs126.662 billion, said the petition.

As per the data hydel generation was 4,403.81 GWh constituting 34.20 percent. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,449.20 GWh in September 2022 which was 11.25 percent of total generation at a price of Rs17.9796 as prices of imported coal have increased substantially. Generation from HSD was zero. Generation from RFO was 1,080.48 GWh (8.39 percent of total generation) at Rs34.6142/unit. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,205.50 GWh (9.36 percent) at Rs10.7489/unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,821.18 GWh (14.14 percent of total generation) at Rs26.0337/unit. Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,265.51 GWh at Rs 1.0391/unit (14.14 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 53.65 GWh at Rs21.8453.

NEPRA is approving the cost provisionally because the agreement between Pakistan and Iran has expired. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 15.88 GWh at a price of Rs4.6741/unit, and generation from bagasse was recorded at 34.03 GWh price which has been calculated at Rs5.9822/unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 466.88 GWh, 3.63 percent of total generation, and solar at 81.69 GWh, 0.63 percent of total generation in September 2022.