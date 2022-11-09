Plastic poison

I would like to express my deep concern about the environmental damage being done by plastic bags. Polythene bags are harmful to the environment because they are non-biodegradable and it takes years for them to decompose. In addition, toxic substances are released into the soil when plastic bags decompose under sunlight and the burning of these bags is a major cause of air pollution. In Pakistan, where there is no proper system of waste collection and disposal, these bags often end up in the drainage system where they create blockages that lead to urban flooding. Quite often, they are dumped into water bodies, releasing harmful substances into the water supply.

Despite the ban on plastic bags, their usage is as common as ever. We must begin to use alternatives to plastic bags as their continued usage is deteriorating both our environment and our own health.

Babar Hayat

Karachi