Economic mess

An ailing economy, backbreaking inflation and the looming threat of further political unrest is dampening investor confidence. If the ongoing marches and political turmoil continue, the economy will continue its downwards spiral.
Good governance is vital to extricating us from this crisis, which is threatening to utterly ruin the lower and middle-classes. Stop-gap measures to paper over the cracks in our economic system will no longer suffice.
Abdur Raheem
Jafferabad
I would like to express my deep concern about the environmental damage being done by plastic bags. Polythene bags are...
Pakistan has been facing the disastrous repercussions of climate change, despite its pint-sized contribution to it....
It is observed that many talented candidates are unable to secure a government job due to the age restrictions on...
This refers to the letter ‘Urban desert’ by Tanzeel Riaz. The letter outlines the growing water shortage problem...
Most youngsters are completely attached to social media, living a large portion of their lives on the web. This...
Pakistan’s economy is facing many crises and the country will fail to progress unless decisive action is taken. The...
Comments