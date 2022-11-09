Economic mess

An ailing economy, backbreaking inflation and the looming threat of further political unrest is dampening investor confidence. If the ongoing marches and political turmoil continue, the economy will continue its downwards spiral.

Good governance is vital to extricating us from this crisis, which is threatening to utterly ruin the lower and middle-classes. Stop-gap measures to paper over the cracks in our economic system will no longer suffice.

Abdur Raheem

Jafferabad