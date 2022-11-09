No water, no power

This refers to the letter ‘Urban desert’ (November 6, 2022) by Tanzeel Riaz. The letter outlines the growing water shortage problem in Karachi. It is time for the Sindh government to pay attention to this issue and provide the people of Karachi with adequate water facilities on an urgent basis.

The letter further says that people are paying both their water and electricity bill, and yet they still remain deprived of both. The government needs to resolve the problems of citizens and improve access to basic utilities.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah