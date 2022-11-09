Deaths of disparity

Medication is a legal right of the people and, therefore, the government has an obligation to provide medicines and good health care facilities to the people. However, in our country, there are great disparities in terms of the health facilities available to people depending on the area in which they live. Most of the good hospitals, clinics and drugstores are found in the urban areas, while the rural areas often have substandard facilities or are deprived of them altogether. This results in many unnecessary deaths, which could have easily been avoided had the patients been living in an urban area.

Syeda Malaika Rizvi

Karachi