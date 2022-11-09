PPSC interviews, BISE exam postponed

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the interviews scheduled on Nov 9 (today) following the provincial govt’s notification regarding public holiday on Iqbal Day.

PPSC spokesperson said the new date for the interviews would be announced later on. All the candidates have also been informed about this development through SMS messages. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has also postponed the practical exam of Physics scheduled for Wednesday (today) for the same reason. A BISE spokesperson said that a new date for the practical exam would be announced later. —Correspondent