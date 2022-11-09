Iqbal’s self-reliance idea need of the hour: CM

LAHORE:Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as he fulfilled his duty of guiding the Muslims.

In his message, the CM said that Iqbal guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry, the CM added. He said that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live like a 'shaheen' while his message of self-reliance is a great favour for the nation. Practicing the philosophy of self-reliance is the best way to express love to Allama Iqbal. Meanwhile, CM cut the cake, along with the Sikhs and religious minority members at a ceremony held at his office to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He said that Rs three million have been allocated for the welfare of the Sikh community.