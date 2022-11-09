Facilities like SIAG should be set up in all provinces, says Punjab governor

Punjab’s governor has said that other provinces should also strive for establishing facilities like the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology (SIAG) for providing top-quality healthcare services free-of-charge to patients who cannot afford advanced medical procedures at private health facilities.

Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman visited the under-construction SIAG, which is being established at the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), on Tuesday. “I have come to visit this institute in Sindh so that more such institutes can be established in other parts of the country where people can’t afford to get advanced procedures done at private health facilities,” Rehman said. “Another objective is to recognise the services of leading healthcare experts, including Prof Saad Khalid Niaz for his extraordinary services for the suffering humanity.”

He said Karachi is known for giving charity and donations, adding that the city is known by the names of Abdul Sattar Edhi and other personalities like him. SIAG Executive Director Prof Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said the journey of their institute started in 2006 in two and a half rooms, and after 16 years the small endoscopy unit has evolved into the SIAG, adding that when he started his career in 2000, there was no endoscopy unit in entire Sindh.

“Advanced endoscopy is quite an expensive treatment, but we started free and to date it’s free. Pancreatic stone is a big problem in Pakistan, and we’ll start its advanced treatment for the first time in Pakistan,” Dr Niaz said.

“Here we see a lack of training. We select five people from the four provinces and the federation, and call them here to give them advanced technology training. We realised we should expand our services in some areas.”

He said that all the work is being made possible by public-private partnership. He added that they are getting a lot of help from the Sindh government and philanthropists. He also said doctors from Sukkur, Nawabshah, Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar and Quetta are being trained at the SIAG. “When we had started, the rooms were definitely small, but all the facilities were there.”

Dr Niaz said that the bill for the establishment of the SIAG was approved by the provincial assembly on July 5, 2022, adding that the facility will be completed by the end of the year at a cost of Rs700 million.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is also being installed at the SIAG, and it will be the first machine of its kind to be installed in Pakistan. It’s only installed at two centres in this region, both in India,” he said.

“With the establishment of this institute, a large part of the population of the province, which consists of the poor, will be able to get the facility of free advanced treatment, which isn’t available even in the private sector of Pakistan.”

The Punjab governor was also accompanied by CHK Medical Superintendent Dr Rubina Bashir, Dr Yahya Chawla, Dr Sheheryar Ghazanfar and others on the occasion. He offered his complete support for making the institute functional and extending its services to other parts of the country, including Punjab and the federal territories.

Governor’s rule

Terming the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab an option, Rehman told journalists at the SIAG that it is a legal and constitutional option.

He said that if the law and order situation gets out of control, governor’s rule is imposed as a constitutional requirement. “The imposition of governor’s rule is not an impossible option. If the situation gets out of control, governor’s rule can be imposed.”

Answering the media’s questions, Rehman said that the attack on the Punjab Governor House is indeed one of the worst incidents in the history of Pakistan, and one of the worst examples in the country.

“People climbed on the gate of the Governor House, set fire to it and tried to break in. The Governor House is a historical building that we occupy for a few days. Since life is temporary, these positions are also temporary. The Governor House’s building is 200 years old. Good examples are not being set.”

He said that the way law and order is being handled is not good governance, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were unfortunately stopped during the previous government.

He pointed out that the country has been saved from bankruptcy and CPEC contracts are also being renewed, and now their costs have increased but they will be implemented.