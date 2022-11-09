Man gets death penalty in murder case

MANSEHRA: A local court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to an accused for killing a man and injuring another seriously.

Model Court Judge Wajid Ali Khan the death sentence to Nisar Ahmad, who had killed Mohammad Banaras and left Assad Qazzafi Khan seriously injured in Balakot some years back.

Wajid Khan, who is also the Additional Sessions judge Mansehra, in his order, said in his order that an Rs0.5 million fine would be given away to the heirs of the slain Nisar Ahmad and if the convict didn’t pay that money he would have to undergo an extra imprisonment of six months.

The convict, who was awarded life imprisonment by the district and sessions judge earlier, had challenged the verdict in the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench, which referred the writ petition to the model court to decide on. The judge after hearing arguments by the counsels of both sides announced the verdict.

Meanwhile, the senior superintendent of police (Investigation), Hafiz Janis Khan has said that because of the effective investigation carried out by his department the accused were being convicted in the district.

FOOD DEPT: The Food Department on Wednesday launched a crackdown against as many as 102 outlets selling subsidised wheat flour across the district.