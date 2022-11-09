Plan on anvil to rehabilitate drug addicts in Malakand

MINGORA: The district administrations in Malakand Division have embarked upon a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate drug addicts.

A meeting chaired by Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai reviewed the overall situation of drug addicts in Malakand Division here on Tuesday.

Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan briefed the meeting about rehabilitation facilities in the division. Deputy Commissioner of Swat Junaid Khan and officials of the Social Welfare Department and representatives of non-governmental organizations attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed the officials to collect the data of drug addicts within a week.

“Facilities will be provided to government-run rehabilitation centres across the division to help rehabilitate the drug addicts,” he said. He directed the officials to visit the rehabilitation centres to review the available facilities.

The commissioner said that drug addicts were not only a cause of trouble for their families, but they were also a burden on society.

“I am sure that drug addicts can be rehabilitated to enable them to live a dignified life as useful citizens of the society,” he added. Lauding the role of the welfare organizations, Shaukat Yousafzai said the government sector was also making efforts to rehabilitate drug addicts.

He said the state-sponsored rehabilitation centres established at the district level would be equipped with facilities.