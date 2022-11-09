 
close
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

‘Govt not exporting sugar despite having surplus stocks’

By Our Correspondent
November 09, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has said that at present, there are ample surplus stocks of sugar available in the country, amounting to one billion dollars.

A spokesman of PSMA, in a statement on Tuesday, said since last one year approximately, the sugar industry is reminding the govt to export this surplus stock of sugar but the federal govt is not giving permission to export this excess sugar.

Comments