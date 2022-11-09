‘Govt not exporting sugar despite having surplus stocks’

LAHORE: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has said that at present, there are ample surplus stocks of sugar available in the country, amounting to one billion dollars.
A spokesman of PSMA, in a statement on Tuesday, said since last one year approximately, the sugar industry is reminding the govt to export this surplus stock of sugar but the federal govt is not giving permission to export this excess sugar.
MANSEHRA: A local court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to an accused for killing a man and injuring another...
MINGORA: The district administrations in Malakand Division have embarked upon a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president and former federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has demanded that...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber on Minorities Wazir Zada said Tuesday that minorities in Khyber...
MINGORA: Police launched a major operation on ridges between Swat and Shangla district on Tuesday in order to maintain...
KHAR: The Ittehad-e-Malikanan have asked the leaders of all the political parties and netizens to stop tirade against...
Comments