Operation on ridges between Swat, Shangla launched

MINGORA: Police launched a major operation on ridges between Swat and Shangla district on Tuesday in order to maintain law and order in the region.

According to police, the snap operations, headed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, were conducted in Miandam, Shangla Top, Topseen, Mango Top and adjacent areas. A total of 550 cops from Swat and Shangla were part of the operation.

According to police, apart from RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Shangla, SP Lower Swat, SP Upper Swat were also part of the search and strike operation.

“Law and order will be maintained at all costs in Malakand Region including Swat. Terrorists and miscreants will not be allowed to sabotage peace of the region,” said Sajjad Khan, and added that maintaining peace was the primary responsibility of police department.

He maintained that the police of Malakand were well-equipped and had the capacity to cope with an untoward situation. RPO Malakand urged the masses to help the police department in identifying culprits in the region.