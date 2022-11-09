Bajaur maliks protest vilification campaign against judiciary

KHAR: The Ittehad-e-Malikanan have asked the leaders of all the political parties and netizens to stop tirade against the judiciary and army.

Speaking at a press conference, maliks or tribal chieftains hailing from Turkani and Uthmankhel tribes said that the leaders of political parties, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf must halt vilification campaign against the judiciary and army as they were the cornerstones of the very foundation of the country.

Ittehad-e-Malikanan leaders, including Malik Bahadur Shah, Malik Shaheen, Malik Muhammadi Shah, Malik Wazir, Malik Nasir and others alleged that certain politicians had launched a blame game against the army and judiciary to grab powers by hook and by crook.

“We have complete trust in the judiciary and army and urge the political leaders to halt the anti-judiciary and army tirade,” the maliks said, adding that they stood shoulder to shoulder with the army and judiciary.

They also urged the institutions to work for the development of the country and prosperity of the nation within the framework of constitution and law of the land.

They pledged that they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of the country and its institutions.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: Meanwhile, the district administration launched a campaign against the encroachments in Nawagai Bazaar and removed the structures built illegally.

Spearheading the drive, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Nawagai, Bilal Naseer and Tehsildar Alamzeb along with personnel of Tehsil Municipal Administration dismantled illegally built kiosks, stalls, pushcarts, and vehicles terminals.