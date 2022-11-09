22 people get job on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: As many as 22 people, including a professor, were appointed to the Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI) of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

A total of Rs44 million plus funds have also been provided to run the project aimed at achieving self-reliance and sustainability in alternative energy resources and economics related prospects. PBI is also focused to provide energy solutions at the domestic and industrial levels.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ombudsman office spokesman said that Irrigation Department has released over Rs2,684 million to land acquisition collector Faisalabad for procurement of land for the channelisation of Deg Nullah. This step was taken on the own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman.

Moreover, a sum of Rs259.5 million allocated against land acquisition during the current financial year, has also been released by the department, the spokesman added.

In another development, the spokesman reported that the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore has installed new street lights in the areas of Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh and Shahdara after the involvement of the Ombudsman office to resolve the long-awaited issue of the locals.