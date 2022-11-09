KP govt restores Iqbal Day holiday

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has restored the public holiday on November 9 in connection with Iqbal Day in line with the federal government’s decision.

Therefore, all the public and private institutions will remain closed today.

A formal notification was issued by the chief secretary of the province. However, another notification from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department caused confusion among the people.

Through the notification, all the public sector and private institutions were directed to celebrate the Iqbal Day on November 9.

The educational institutions have been directed to arrange debates and declamation contests to educate students about the life of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, his contribution towards Pakistan Movement and his inspiring poetry with special reference to the character building of the students.

The notification stated that the students should be sensitized to play a role in the development of the country.

All the district education officers, male and female, field officers were asked to participate in the celebrations. Perhaps the notification by the Education Department was issued earlier than the one issued by the chief secretary.

However, no clarification was issued after the announcement of public

holiday by the chief secretary till the filing of this

report.