CM wants E-initiatives to facilitate taxpayers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to modernize the tax collection system by introducing E-initiatives to facilitate taxpayers.

He directed the officials concerned to undertake a comprehensive review of all prevailing laws and rules and propose necessary amendments to bring them on a par with contemporary needs.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the Excise Department here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the KP government is committed to rooting out the menace of drugs in the province, adding all available resources will be put to use to safeguard the younger generation.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Mian Khaleequr Rehman, Secretary Excise and Taxation Adeel Shah and other relevant officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

Briefing the meeting on the reform initiatives of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, it was informed that under the Universal Number Plate Initiative, 5000 Universal Number Plates have been issued whereas the issuance of additional 35,000 Number Plates was in progress.

The participants were briefed about the steps taken for narcotics control and it was told that as per the instructions of the provincial government, the Excise Department had tightened the noose around the drug and smugglers.

During the last one month, 40 cases have been registered against drug traffickers and peddlers, 50 accused arrested while 33 vehicles used in Narcotics smuggling have been seized.

Similarly, in the same period, 246 Kg of hashish, 60 Kg of heroin, 104 Kg of opium and around 10 Kg of crystal meth (ice) were also confiscated.

Intelligence-based targeted operations are being carried out for narcotics seizures.

Since August 2020, 674 cases have been registered and 742 individuals arrested while 411 vehicles used in drug smuggling have been impounded.

Similarly, during the same period, 5685 Kg of Hashish, 601 Kg Heroin, 359 Kg Opium, 206 Kg Ice and 960 Liters of Alcohol were seized.

Briefing the participants about the tax collection by the Excise Department, it was informed that during the current fiscal year, Excise Department has made significant increase in tax recovery.

Rs.1182 million has been collected in the first four months of the current financial year, which is 15 per cent higher than the tax collected in the last financial year during the corresponding period.

Touching upon the legislative progress of the department, the participants apprised that Establishment of Excise Police

Station Rules 2020, Asset Administration & Management Rules 2021, Disposal of Vehicles & Other Articles Rules 2021, Reward Rules 2020 and Rehabilitation Centre Rules 2021 have been vetted and approved by the Chief Minister for placement before the provincial cabinet.

Moreover, Regulation of Drugs of Abuse Rules, Controlled Chemicals Rules, Equipment and Materials Rules 2021 have been drafted and are in the vetting stage.

The participants of the meeting took a detailed review of the development schemes of the Excise Department. The chief minister directed the Excise Department to take steps for strengthening its Narcotics Wing and ramp up actions against narcotics trade.