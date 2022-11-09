Women’s role in social uplift underlined

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said women play a pivotal role in the development of society which needs to be recognized.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest during the five-day electronic media workshop, said a press release on Tuesday.

The workshop “Freedom of Expression: Media Freedom and Safety of Journalists” has been arranged by Women Media Centre, Pakistan, in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy, USA.

Journalism students from various universities in the city are participating in the training programme.

The special assistant said freedom of expression at the international level is the freedom of thought and belief.