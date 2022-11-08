Attack on Governor’s House failure of Punjab govt: Baligh-ur-Rehman

KARACHI: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has termed the attack on Punjab’s Governor House as the failure of the Punjab government.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Karachi on Monday, the Punjab governor condemned the act of vandalizing outside the Governor’s House and added that the Punjab government failed to prevent handful of people from blocking roads.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that implementation of the economic policies was key to ensure progress and development of the country, adding that other concerned political parties were ready to sign the charter of economy.

He said the protest movement of Imran Khan has just a single objective, which is to become prime minister again. “The PTI’s long is actually a slow march as people haven’t come out to support them,” said Rehman. He expressed regret over the death of a TV reporter and a firing incident during the PTI’s long march and added that an attempt was being made to exploit the Wazirabad incident to boost the long march. He recalled that PTI had attempted to occupy the government buildings in Islamabad in the past and said the party is once again attempting to lay siege to the federal capital city. Meanwhile, the Punjab governor met his counterpart in Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House and felicitated him on assuming the office of Sindh governor.