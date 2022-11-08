NA condemns Dost Mazari’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the arrest of former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in an alleged land encroachment case registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, after suspending the rules of the lower house of parliament, allowed Fayyaz-ud-Din to present the resolution on the request of Minister for Law and Justice Ayaz Sadiq. The resolution condemned the arrest of Mazari in an alleged land encroachment case.

The disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the provincial assembly (MPA) was arrested when he was visiting his ailing grandfather, former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari, at a private hospital. The resolution urged the Punjab government to release the MPA immediately as he was framed in a fabricated case for political victimization.