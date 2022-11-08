Cop injured in Tank attack

TANK: A cop was injured when unidentified miscreants attacked the Lal-Mianpolice checkpost with a hand grenade on Monday evening, sources said. According to police sources, unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the checkpost that left a policeman, Sanaur Rehman, injured. The assailants escaped after committing the crime. The injured cop was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Tank.