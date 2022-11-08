KP CM asks WSSP to improve performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to ensure that rainwater is not accumulated at different spots.

He directed the WSSP to improve performance, saying that providing a clean and healthy environment for citizens is the priority of the provincial government. The chief minister said that all the resources required for the purpose would be provided on a priority basis to ensure sanitation as per public expectations.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of WSSP on Monday, said a handout. Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, WSSP Chairman Rizwan Bangash, the chief executive officer of WSSP and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister stressed the need for a special sanitation campaign to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital and said that all the relevant departments must fulfill their responsibilities in a coordinated manner. The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of WSSP and it was said that WSSP provided services to 3.3 million people in 65 union councils and 233 Neighborhood Councils of the Peshawar district.

It was also said that 240,000 tons of waste were disposed of by the company on an annual basis, while 12,000 complaints related to tube wells and sanitation services had been addressed last year.