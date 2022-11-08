 
Tuesday November 08, 2022
EC seeks Rs45b for electronic voting

By ONLINE
November 08, 2022

LAHORE: Election Commission Punjab has become active following the indication given by Punjab government for holding LB polls in the province. Election Commission has sought Rs45 billion from Punjab government in connection with electronic voting in LB polls in the province.

