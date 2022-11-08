Train crushes man to death

LAHORE: A man died after a speeding train hit him in Dharampura are on Monday. The victim identified as Fazal, a resident of Pakpattan was trying to cross the railway lines. The victim died instantly.

Nearby people called police and a team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from the scene and recorded statements of the eye witnesses.

Police said that the incident was an accident or suicide will be ascertained after the autopsy report. Woman commits suicide: A 34-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Badami Bagh on Monday.

The victim identified as Qurat ul Ain was frustrated due to her poor domestic issues. She was so depressed that she locked herself in a room and hanged herself. Police when came to know about the incident rushed to the crime scene and broke into the room and removed the body to morgue. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy and further investigations.

Valuables gutted: Valuables have been gutted to ashes in two different incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Monday. In the first case, reportedly the fire started in a general store. It spread to first and second floor of the plaza situated at DHA Phase 1 near Masjid Chowk. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire.

The other case was reported in a garments factory situated near Maqbool Water Park near Rohri Road, Kamahan. It started as a minor fire and in a short span of time turned into a huge fire. The fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incidents.

303 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has responded to 1,207 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 14 people died, whereas 1,347 were injured. Out of this, 770 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (72%) road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 642 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 580 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 303 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 348 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 93 in Multan with 96 victims and at third Faisalabad with 81 road accidents and 83 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,361 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,077 males & 284 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 279 were under 18 years of age, 699 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 383 victims were reported above 40 years of age.