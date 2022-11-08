Super Fix Championship Trophy on Nov 19-20

KARACHI: Super Fix Championship Trophy is all set to be played on November 19 and 20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, featuring teams from Pakistan, India, and four other countries.
In a press conference here on Monday, the tournament's chairman Naveed Ahmed said that it is a first-of-its-kind tape ball event that will also feature teams from Sri Lanka, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
"For the first time in tape-ball cricket history, Pakistan and India will lock horns," said Naveed. Super Fix Championship Trophy carries a handsome prize money of AED20,000. Runners-up will get AED10,000. "We also have some individual awards for the players in this event," he said.
KARACHI: The re-emergence of the issue of overage players in the national squash circuit has nullified the efforts of...
LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been declared the International Cricket Council’s Women’s Player of the...
PARIS: Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real...
LAHORE: The seventh round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy saw Sindh bag their third win of the season as they rolled over...
KARACHI: The newly elected present of International Hockey Federation Tayyab Ikram is visiting Pakistan and has met...
OTTAWA: When Alphonso Davies runs out onto the turf of the Al Rayyan Stadium to face a star-studded Belgium on...
Comments