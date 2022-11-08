Super Fix Championship Trophy on Nov 19-20

KARACHI: Super Fix Championship Trophy is all set to be played on November 19 and 20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, featuring teams from Pakistan, India, and four other countries.

In a press conference here on Monday, the tournament's chairman Naveed Ahmed said that it is a first-of-its-kind tape ball event that will also feature teams from Sri Lanka, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"For the first time in tape-ball cricket history, Pakistan and India will lock horns," said Naveed. Super Fix Championship Trophy carries a handsome prize money of AED20,000. Runners-up will get AED10,000. "We also have some individual awards for the players in this event," he said.