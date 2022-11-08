Overage issue nullifying PSF’s efforts

KARACHI: The re-emergence of the issue of overage players in the national squash circuit has nullified the efforts of Director Academies Pakistan Squash Federation Aftab Sadiq Qureshi.

After the 2016 debacle when World Squash Federation asked Pakistan’s winning team to undergo age tests to their claim of World Junior Team Championship, Aftab was instrumental to streamline the national junior circuit in this regard.

“This is unfortunate that the overage issue reappeared. We did not allow any overage players in the national circuit after the 2016 issue and kept a strict check on juniors’ age categories,” said Aftab while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that he had age tests conducted in his presence in order to curb this menace that has been hurting the national circuit for a long time. Last year, he added, PSF adopted a standardised age-testing British procedure for junior squash players after conducting bone tests of 47 junior players at the radiology department of Army Medical College to categorise players according to their real ages.

“British qualified doctors conducted these tests and this was a set standard for all junior players wishing to represent Pakistan at national and international levels,” said Aftab. He added that PSF had strict age verification system in place and monitored proper age categorisation since 2016 but the reemergence of this issue recently shows the standard procedure has been abandoned.

It is worth adding here that Punjab Squash Association recently raised objections over the ages of a number of junior players from PAF Academy and wrote a letter to Pakistan Squash Federation in this regard.