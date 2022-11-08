PCB chief to take up Asia Cup issue in ICC moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to take up Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) “irresponsible” statement with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member countries on the sidelines of ICC meetings scheduled for November 12 and 13.

The PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain have left for Dubai en route to Melbourne to attend ICC meetings. The ICC Chief Executives meeting is scheduled for November 12 while ICC Board meets on November 13 to discuss issues confronting the game.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah who happens to be the President ACC said last month that the next year’s Asia Cup will be staged at a neutral place instead of Pakistan.

“There is a possibility that the PCB take up the irresponsible statement on the Asia Cup which has already been allotted to Pakistan. ACC member countries are expected to be taken in confidence as to why such an irresponsible attitude was adopted by an official who holds an important place in ACC. The PCB believes that the best forum to take up such issues is the ACC meeting and not a media talk,” a source within the Board when approached said.

The PCB has already written a letter to the ACC member countries regarding the statement that threatens the unity of the ACC family. “The possibility of convening the ACC meeting will also be discussed. Such a statement has a far-reaching implications, especially among the Asian member countries. It also has international implications. With many international events to be held in Asia during the next five years, such a statement is an attempt to create differences and create a rift between the ICC member countries,” said the source.

Ramiz Raja will attend the ICC Board meeting on November 13. “The PCB chairman is currently in Dubai to finalise some sponsorship deals for Pakistan domestic and international cricket. He is expected to brief ICC Board members on the success of international cricket in Pakistan where a record number of teams visited and played against the host nations,” said a source.