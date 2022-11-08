Seven killed in fiery bus accident in Turkey

ANKARA: At least seven people were killed on Monday when the bus on which they were travelling collided with two trucks and burst into flames in eastern Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.
Another 11 people were injured in the accident in Tutak, which is in Agri province near the borders with Iran and Armenia, according to Turkey´s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. “Seven of our citizens have lost their lives in a bus which caught fire after it overturned. I wish them God´s mercy,” Erdogan said at the end of a speech on another subject. The passenger bus hit two trucks in Tutak, causing an enormous fire that engulfed all three vehicles and covered the highway in thick black smoke.
BEIJING: China reported its highest daily Covid caseload in six months on Monday, despite grinding lockdowns that have...
LOURDES, France: Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former...
CAIRO: Three Egyptian journalists said on Monday they had begun hunger strikes to demand authorities free Alaa Abdel...
MADRID: October 2022 was the hottest month of October in Spain since records started in 1961, the government said...
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday unveiled plans to set up 25 more Mandarin learning centres abroad next year, expanding its...
SANGATTE, France: A 7.6-metre whale, wounded but alive, was discovered stranded on a beach in northern France on...
Comments