11 French bishops accused of sexual violence: church group

LOURDES, France: Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body announced on Monday.
Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, has admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old, the president of the Bishops´ Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters.
All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, added de Moulins-Beaufort, the archbishop of north-eastern Reims. French bishops are meeting in Lourdes in southwestern France for their autumn conference where they plan to discuss ways to improve their communication and transparency regarding historic sex crime allegations against the clergy.
BEIJING: China reported its highest daily Covid caseload in six months on Monday, despite grinding lockdowns that have...
ANKARA: At least seven people were killed on Monday when the bus on which they were travelling collided with two...
CAIRO: Three Egyptian journalists said on Monday they had begun hunger strikes to demand authorities free Alaa Abdel...
MADRID: October 2022 was the hottest month of October in Spain since records started in 1961, the government said...
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday unveiled plans to set up 25 more Mandarin learning centres abroad next year, expanding its...
SANGATTE, France: A 7.6-metre whale, wounded but alive, was discovered stranded on a beach in northern France on...
Comments