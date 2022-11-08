Three Egyptian journalists start hunger strike to free dissident

CAIRO: Three Egyptian journalists said on Monday they had begun hunger strikes to demand authorities free Alaa Abdel Fattah, a jailed political dissident who has been refusing food and now water too.
British-Egyptian Abdel Fattah, 40, a major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak, stopped drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
“We have stopped eating now because Alaa Abdel Fattah is in danger of dying,” journalist Mona Selim told AFP during a sit-in at the journalists´ union in Cairo.
She was speaking alongside Eman Ouf and Racha Azab, the two colleagues who have gone on hunger strike with her. Selim said that the three are also demanding the “liberation of all prisoners of conscience” in Egypt.
