Greek opposition steps up pressure on wire-tapping scandal

ATHENS: Pressure mounted on the Greek government on Monday after the main opposition party Syriza demanded an explanation for a snowballing wire-tapping scandal and threatened to mount a no-confidence motion.

The challenge follows a bombshell media report at the weekend which alleged that more than 30 politicians, journalists and business executives had been targeted by state surveillance. “The government should shed light on this affair before the next election,” due in the summer of next year, the far-left party of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras said.

Left-wing weekly newspaper Documento reported on Saturday that the mobile phones of 33 high profile public figures had been targeted illegally by spyware known as Predator and technology employed by state intelligence agency EYP.