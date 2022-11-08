Pakistan seeks common charter for earth’s survival

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the international community must come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP27 Summit here, welcomed the commitment of the international community, especially the Islamic world, to the goals and objectives of the COP27 conference. The prime minister thanked the UAE leadership and people for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan. He termed the commitment of COP27 a good omen to combat the effects of climate change.

Dealing with the effects of climate change was not for developing countries alone, he added. During the interaction, the two leaders agreed to work together for common goals of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined world leaders at the ‘Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit’ in a bid to deliberate upon the ways to address the global environmental challenges. At the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre, the prime minister was received by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The government of Egypt is hosting the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27), with a view to effectively tackling the global challenge of climate change. Pakistan’s invitation to the summit along with other countries signifies the importance to implement and transform key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans.

At the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP27, the prime minister will also co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on ‘Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities.

The prime minister in his meetings with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian Vice President Maroof Amin, Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati drew the attention of the international community to help Pakistan overcome the risks of climate change.

He highlighted the damage suffered by Pakistan in the wake of recent flash floods and emphasised transforming the key climate-related decisions into concrete actions and credible plans. Shehbaz Sharif stressed that as a developing country most affected by the phenomenon, Pakistan needed urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice.

The prime minister thanked the international community for helping the flood-struck people in Pakistan. The COP27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the people of his country as they celebrated their ‘Victory Day.’ The prime minister, who is currently visiting Egypt to attend the COP27 summit, wrote on Twitter that the Victory Day of Azerbaijan signified the resilience, courage and the national cohesion. “May the commemoration of this Day usher in an era of lasting peace and prosperity in the Caucasus region,” the prime minister remarked.