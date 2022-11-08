Zimbabwe launches first nano-satellite

HARARE: Zimbabwe on Monday announced the launch of its first nano-satellite into space in a bid to help collect data to monitor disasters, boost agriculture and enhance mineral mapping.

A rocket carrying the tiny satellite, dubbed ZIMSAT-1, successfully launched from Virginia in the United States alongside Uganda´s first satellite as part of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) multi-nation project. “History unfolding.#ZimSat1 now space bound!” government spokesman Nick Mangwana wrote in a tweet. “This is a scientific milestone for the country.”