Philippine prisons chief accused of ordering journalist murder

MANILA: Philippine police accused the country´s prisons chief on Monday of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist whose death sparked international alarm.

Radio personality Percival Mabasa, 63, who went by the name “Percy Lapid” on his programme, was shot dead in a Manila suburb on October 3 as he drove to his studio. Police allege Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag, who is currently suspended from duty, was behind the murder along with his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.