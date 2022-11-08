Govt to provide Rs100m to meet federal schools’ transport expenses

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday told the National Assembly that the federal government educational institutions have been stopped from collecting transport fees from students.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the House, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the Ministry of Federal Education had been asked to re-appropriate Rs100 million funds so that the institutions could be enabled to meet expenses incurred on transport for students.

He said that the Ministry of Finance during the year 2021 had raised objection on funds being provided for transport of educational institutions. On that different proposals came up including co-sharing of expenses on operation of 200 buses fleet for pick and drop of students of 118 out of 432 students.

It was also proposed to operate buses through private-public partnership. However, it was decided to collect transport fees from students.The minister on behalf of Ministry of Federal Education said it would be ensured that no transport fee is collected from students and the government would provide funds in this head in future.The JUIF parliamentarian Ms. Aliya Kamran raised the issue on a calling attention notice in the House.